The entry procedure is open for the WSK Final Cup, on 5th and on 12th November at the Adria Karting Raceway
Adria (Rovigo, Italy), 19th September 2016
Grand finale of the WSK season at the Adria
Karting Raceway.
The WSK Final Cup is the last act, according to a well-established
tradition, of the kart racing season promoted by WSK, which is already working
to prepare this last appointment at the Adria Karting Raceway. The competition
is taking place at the weekend of 5th and 12th November:
after the two rounds, the victory will be awarded to the best drivers of the
four categories admitted to the competition. It is already possible to enter
the race through the usual online procedure provided by WSK: the form is
available on the specific page of the official website www.wsk.it.
Drivers of the four categories eager to challenge each
other for the WSK Final Cup.
The WSK Final Cup is reserved to the four categories KZ2, KF, KF Junior
and 60 Mini. The final standings of each category will be given by the
aggregated results achieved in the rounds of 5th and 12thNovember. The scoring will be given starting from the intermediate results
after the qualifying heats. Then, will be added the points gained in the
Prefinal and in the Final, following an incremental scoring system: so, there will
be six stages in which drivers will be able to score points throughout the two
weekends. From a technical point of view, besides the use of Panta fuels, the
60 Mini and OK Junior will mount Vega tyres, while OK and KZ2 will use
Bridgestone tyres. The complete regulation of the event is available on the
official website of the promoter www.wsk.it.
