  Press Releases > WSK 22-09-2017

The entry procedure is open for the WSK Final Cup, on 5th and on 12th November at the Adria Karting Raceway
ENTRIES OPEN TO THE WSK FINAL CUP, THE DOUBLE APPOINTMENT ON 5TH AND 12TH NOVEMBER AT THE ADRIA KARTING RACEWAY. IT IS THE LAST EVENT OF THE 2017 WSK PROMOTION SEASON. THE ONLINE ENTRY FORM FOR DRIVERS OF THE KZ2, OK, OK JUNIOR AND 60 MINI CATEGORIES IS AVAILABLE ON WWW.WSK.IT


Adria (Rovigo, Italy), 19th September 2016

 

Grand finale of the WSK season at the Adria Karting Raceway.

The WSK Final Cup is the last act, according to a well-established tradition, of the kart racing season promoted by WSK, which is already working to prepare this last appointment at the Adria Karting Raceway. The competition is taking place at the weekend of 5th and 12th November: after the two rounds, the victory will be awarded to the best drivers of the four categories admitted to the competition. It is already possible to enter the race through the usual online procedure provided by WSK: the form is available on the specific page of the official website www.wsk.it.

Drivers of the four categories eager to challenge each other for the WSK Final Cup.

The WSK Final Cup is reserved to the four categories KZ2, KF, KF Junior and 60 Mini. The final standings of each category will be given by the aggregated results achieved in the rounds of 5th and 12thNovember. The scoring will be given starting from the intermediate results after the qualifying heats. Then, will be added the points gained in the Prefinal and in the Final, following an incremental scoring system: so, there will be six stages in which drivers will be able to score points throughout the two weekends. From a technical point of view, besides the use of Panta fuels, the 60 Mini and OK Junior will mount Vega tyres, while OK and KZ2 will use Bridgestone tyres. The complete regulation of the event is available on the official website of the promoter www.wsk.it.

