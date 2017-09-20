|
CIK-FIA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AND WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP AT BRANDON (GB) - FINAL RACES
The CIK-FIA World Championship at the PFi Circuit in Brandon (GB) ends with the victory of Keirle (GB - Zanardi-Parilla OK), while Patterson (Exprit-TM OKJ) wins the Junior Championship. The recap of the weekend at the English circuit on Motorsport.TV in a week.
Brandon (GB), 24th September 2017 -
No. 39
The
world titles awarded at the PFi circuit in Brandon.
New
drivers at the top of world kart racing on the last day of the event. The new
champions had already made themselves conspicuous during the qualifying
stage, but saved their best performances for the finale of the CIK-FIA World
Championship at the PFi Circuit in Brandon (GB). The winners emerged from a
pack of participants of 181 drivers coming from 30 countries and from 5
continents. The drivers who took centre stage in the qualifying session â€“
which ended this morning â€“ found new opponents in the eventful and exciting
Finals. Some of them managed to step on the podiums even though they finished
yesterdayâ€™s heats behind the frontrunners.
The World
Championship on TV with Fernando Alonso on the grandstand.
F1
driver Fernando Alonso was at the circuit, lured by the interesting programme
of the day. All the fans and supporters of this gripping sport will be able
to enjoy Alonsoâ€™s same emotions thanks to the TV special report, featuring
the recap of the racing weekend from Lincolnshire. The appointment on Motorsport.tv is
in a weekâ€™s time.
Danny Keirle World champion in front of his public.
His name is Danny Keirle (Zanardi-Parilla-LeCont, in the photo
above) and
he is the new CIK-FIA World Champion. The Brit made himself a most coveted
present right in front of his public. His success arrived after a qualifying
stage where he had put a lot of pressure on his rivals. He started from the
pole-position in the Final and led the race during all the 22 laps, despite
the gap with his pursuers was always very narrow. The Spanish Pedro Hiltbrand
(Tony Kart-Vortex) was, instead, very unlucky: he started from the front row
but he had technical problems almost immediately. Eventually, he was forced
to retire. Esteban Muth (Zanardi-Parilla) had an excellent start from the 5th
slot and trailed in Keirleâ€™s wake until the chequered flag. Unfortunately,
the penalty for his misplaced fairing made him drop back to 10th. So, the
runner-up was the Spanish David Vidales (TonyKart-Vortex), second also in the
Junior Championship in 2016. Third position for the Finnish Juho Valtanen
(Kosmic-Vortex), who was constantly behind the leading drivers. In the photo on top, the
podium of the CIK-FIA World Championship.
Dexter Patterson is the new Junior Champion.
For Harry Thompson (FA Kart-Vortex-Vega) the terrific
performance in the qualifying stage â€“ which placed him in the pole position â€“
was not enough: in the Junior Final, the Brit was overtaken by his fellow
countrymen in the early stage of the race. Dexter Patterson (Exprit-TM)
attacked Thompson and, after exchanging positions for a few laps, Patterson
managed to gain the leadership. With Patterson in the lead, his team-mate
Christopher Lulham gained the second position overtaking Thompson, who
dropped back to third. Zane Maloney (FA Kart-Vortex) from Barbados was one of
the expected protagonists, but he lost lots of positions during the tussle of
the beginning of the race. In thrilling finale, Patterson was able to keep
Lulham at bay, even though the latter tried to pass him until the finishing
line. The two drivers, followed by Thompson, finished in this order and
Patterson secured the OKJ World title. Above,
the podium of the CIK-FIA World Junior Championship.
